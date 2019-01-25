Undercover St. Clair County detectives detain man for trying to meet up with juvenile girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - A man is in custody after police said he tried to meet up with a juvenile girl.

The girl's parents told police their young daughter had been sneaking out of the home to meet the man on multiple occasions and they requested police investigate the situation, according to police.

Detectives with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said they communicated with the accused man through the girl's social media accounts, pretending to be her, and gained information about the relationship.

After several days the man asked to pick the girl up near her home. Detectives set up surveillance in the area of the pickup and watched the man drive through the area, according to a news release.

Road Patrol conducted a traffic stop and the man was taken into custody and then taken to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, where officers interviewed him.

The man is expected to remain at the jail until he is arraigned. An expected arraignment date has not been released.

