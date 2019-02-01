U.S. marshals search for woman suspected of killing boyfriend in Melvindale

The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is searching for Tamera Renee Williams, 39, who is wanted on a felony warrant for first-degree murder.

MELVINDALE, Mich. - The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is searching for Tamera Renee Williams, 39, who is wanted on a felony warrant for first-degree murder.

She is being sought in the brutal murder of her boyfriend, David Carter, 39, which happened in Melvindale on or about Sept. 29, police said.

A warrant for Williams' arrest was issued by the 24th District Court on Dec. 20. The charges include first-degree homicide, disinterring a dead body, mutilation, tampering with evidence and a felony firearm count.

U.S. marshals believe Williams fled the state in mid-October and has not been seen or heard from since she was identified as a person of interest.

Williams has worked in the medical field. She is known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the United States.

“No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said Mark Jankowski, acting U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Williams also has close involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star. She is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call 313-234-5600.

