VIDEO: Police seek public assistance in identifying Roseville bank thief

Police are asking for the public assistance in identifying a suspected Roseville bank thief. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from a Roseville bank Wednesday.

According to authorities, at about 4:15 p.m. a man entered the Citizens Bank located in the 26000 block of Gratiot Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the man speaking on a cellphone before he walked out of the bank without incident.

Police said at about 4:30 p.m., the man came back into the bank and demanded cash from a bank teller, who complied and gave the man cash. Police said he appeared to be speaking on the phone during this encounter too.

The man is described by police as being about 30 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, black shoes and a gray baseball cap with unknown writing on the front.

Video of the man in the bank can be seen below.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4475.

