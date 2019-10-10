Critically endangered black rhino expecting baby at Lansing zoo

LANSING, Mich. - A black rhino at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is expecting a baby.

The black rhino is a critically endangered species.

Doppsee came to the zoo in 2011. She has been part of the Species Survival Plan, which helps endangered animals in zoos and aquariums survive.

Michigan State University veterinary students are working with zoo staff to monitor the pregnancy and plan for the baby's delivery.

According to the school, Doppsee has valuable genetics in the captive population of eastern black rhinos. Spreading these genetics could help the species survive.

"Collaborating with Potter Park Zoo is a wonderful educational experience, not only for our veterinarians, but also for our veterinary medical students," said Julie Strachota, a clinical instructor for MSU's Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and resident for the Large Animal Theriogenology Service.

Doppsee is expected to give birth in late December or early January after a 15-month pregnancy.

Rhino pregnancies aren't always visually evident, so it took several ultrasounds to confirm that she was pregnant.

