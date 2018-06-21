Customer, clerk injured in shootout outside of liquor store on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a liquor store on the city's east side.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday outside of Carmen's Liquor located in the 14600 block of Gratiot Avenue.

It's believed that an intoxicated woman was creating a disturbance at the store when two other men exchanged words with the store clerk.

That's when the clerk, a 63-year-old man, shot one of the two men and then the second man then shot the clerk.

Police say that the customer, a 27-year-old man, is in critical condition and the clerk is listed in temp serious condition.

We're told that the shooting was captured on store surveillance video although the store is not a partner in Detroit's project green light.

