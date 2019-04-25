Customer threatens Sterling Heights restaurant workers because they didn't have ranch, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A customer threatened workers at a Sterling Heights restaurant when they told him he couldn't have ranch dressing with his order, police said.

Officers were called Thursday to a restaurant on 15 Mile Road.

Police said no assault had occurred, but the man was trespassed from the restaurant without further incident.

It's unclear if the man will face any charges.

