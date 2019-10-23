WATCH: Daddy-daughter dance routine at Detroit Mercy wins Twitter's heart

The pair's routine at the University of Detroit Mercy was met with deafening applause, both in person and online. (Detroit PAL)

DETROIT - A video of a father and daughter's dance routine at University of Detroit Mercy has been making the rounds on Twitter and Facebook this week.

The duo, Sam Walker and Samya McLaughlin, took part in Detroit PAL's annual cheer competition's daddy-daughter category on Oct. 20. Detroit PAL, in partnership with the Detroit Police Department, is a nonprofit organization that provides athletic, academic and leadership development programming for youth.

The 30-second video, posted on Twitter by Janaè Griggs, starts with the pair's take on a classic Detroit dance style that originated in the 1970s, the Jit, topped off with a flip that's met with the crowd's deafening applause.

Watch the routine below:

This Daddy Daughter routine so DETROIT! 😭 I love it pic.twitter.com/giqzQ5ynWK — “So Rock It...” (@Sincerely_Nae) October 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.