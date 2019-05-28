Dan Gilbert 'responsive and resting comfortably' after stroke

Dan Gilbert's family is asking for privacy while the business mogul is hospitalized after suffering strokelike symptoms.

DETROIT - Dan Gilbert is responsive and resting after suffering a stroke, according to Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.

The business mogul was feeling ill early Sunday and was transported to a hospital by a family friend. While at the hospital Gilbert had a stroke, was treated and moved to recovery in the intensive care unit.

Statement from Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO:

"Dan Gilbert and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support following the news of his hospitalization early Sunday. We appreciate the community’s concern, and with his family’s permission, provide the following update:

Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend. While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably. Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery.

We will update the public as additional details become known. Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs.

Our collective thoughts and prayers remain with Dan for a speedy recovery."

