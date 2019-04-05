Dashcam footage shows chaotic Metro Detroit chase involving stolen Sterling Heights police car

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police have released new dashcam footage from a wild chase throughout Metro Detroit involving a stolen Sterling Heights police car.

The video shows the chaotic chase, which started on Van Dyke in Sterling Heights and ended in a crash on I-94 in Roseville.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a chase -- a Dodge Durango and a Ford Fusion -- when the Durango eventually pulled over. The Fusion kept going, driving recklessly through neighborhoods and school zones, police said.

Police said at one point Marcino Lattner got out of the Fusion.

Police said a wild chase started in Macomb County and ended in Detroit. (WDIV)

"Our officers' first priority was to make sure we get this guy into custody," Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said. "Unfortunately, he was able to run around a house, get into our car, which was running."

Lattner stole the police car, speeding on I-94 with the lights flashing, officials said.

Macomb County deputies were right on his tail and pulled a PIT maneuver to get him to stop. It sent a deputy's car flying into the backyard of a Roseville home.

A minivan also got caught in the mix and was sent flying.

A second deputy's car ran into the back of the stolen police cruiser.

Lattner then put his hands out the window, police said.

"It is a miracle that it was spring break and there was no kids in schools because this could have easily turned into a deadly police chase," Dwojakowski said.

Marcino Lattner (left), Anthony Brown (center) and Brandon Hubert (right). (WDIV)

Lattner and Anthony Dwayne Brown, the driver of the Fusion, were arraigned Thursday.

The driver of the Dodge Durango, Brandon Hubert, will face felony charges. A man wearing all black who fled police in the opposite direction is still on the run, officials said.

You can watch the full Sterling Heights police news conference below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.