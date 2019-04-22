Dashcam video: Sterling Heights police arrest speeding driver after wild chase through streets

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A man who thought he had warrants out for his arrest led Sterling Heights police on a wild chase through the streets before crashing, fleeing on foot and being taken into custody, officials said.

An officer began chasing a Ford Fusion around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on northbound Van Dyke from 18 Mile Road, police said. The driver failed to pull over for the officer after the Fusion was seen swerving from one lane to the next, according to authorities.

The pursuit went from Van Dyke to eastbound Hall Road, where the driver hit a traffic sign, police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot, where he was arrested a short distance away, according to officials.

You can watch dash cam video below.

He was taken to jail awaiting arraignment for fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing.

Police said the man fled the traffic stop because he thought he had warrants out for his arrest. There weren't any warrants out for his arrest, officials said.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, police said.

