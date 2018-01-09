Deadly Clinton Township workplace shooting result of altercation between employees

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were shot, one fatally, at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Reliable Fence on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile Road.

Police said two employees at Reliable Fence got into an altercation and one of the men pulled a gun. Authorities said the argument between the employees has been an ongoing dispute.

One man was shot twice in the back as he ran away, according to police.

Other employees jumped on the gunman and one man was fatally shot during the scuffle.

“After the initial person got shot, the other employees ran over and were trying to wrestle the gun from the shooter,” Clinton Township police Capt. Richard Maierle. “The gun then went off and shot the business owner.”

The business owner was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The alleged gunman took off in a vehicle and was involved in a crash at Kelly and Woodbine roads in Roseville. He fled after the crash and was arrested after a foot chase.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

Here's a look at the scene:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.