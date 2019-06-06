Deadly hit-and-run has Schoenherr closed from Julius to Groesbeck in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A deadly hit-and-run crash has Schoenherr Road closed from Julius Avenue to Groesbeck Highway in Warren.

Police said the 55-year-old man, of Warren, was walking when he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. He was dragged by the vehicle. That vehicle never stopped. It is described as a red or bergundy Chrysler Sebring. It is missing the grill.

A second vehicle hit the man and stopped.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday but the road remained closed Thursday morning.



