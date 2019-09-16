Dearborn police: Woman uses stolen credit cards after man's wallet taken during armed robbery

A woman and an SUV linked to an armed robbery and stolen credit card case in Dearborn on Sept. 12, 2019. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A woman was seen using a man's stolen credit cards after his wallet was taken by an armed robber in Dearborn, according to police.

Officials said the victim arrived home from work shortly after midnight Thursday in the 7700 block of Indiana Street in Dearborn.

As he walked from his car to the from of his home, he was approached by a man with a gun, police said. The armed man demanded the victim's wallet and fled to an awaiting SUV, according to authorities.

He fired a single shot in the air, but nobody was injured, police said.

"Brazen acts of violent crime will not be tolerated in the city of Dearborn, and with the assistance of the public, the suspects will be brought to justice," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

The victim's credit cards were used shortly afterward at a Metro Detroit gas station, officials said.

Surveillance video showed a woman using the cards before getting into a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

Dearborn police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

