Defendant in Mount Clemens courtroom for traffic incident charged with larceny after phone stolen

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - An Eastpointe man is being charged with larceny, a four-year felony, after he was accused of theft while in court on unrelated charges.

On June 26, the defendant was in the 16th Judicial Circuit Court, awaiting sentencing in front of Judge Carl Marlinga on charges stemming from a 2017 traffic stop incident.

While awaiting his turn in front of the judge, the defendant noticed an unattended cellular phone on the bench in front of him, police said.

The defendant allegedly sat down near the phone on the bench and placed his hat over the phone, according to police. Police said he then moved his hat to grab the phone and slide it into his pocket unnoticed.

When the owner of the phone returned to grab it from the bench, he noticed it was missing and approached the courtroom deputy for assistance.

The courtroom deputy was able to pull the courtroom video feed, which provided a view of the courtroom and the phone being taken.

“The audacity of this defendant is alarming. He is already in court, awaiting sentencing on multiple unrelated charges,” stated Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “And yet, he is captured on video breaking the law once again.”

The defendant was expected be arraigned Friday at 1:15 p.m. at 41-B District Court, located in Clinton Township.

