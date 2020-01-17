State environmental director blasts Detroit Bulk Storage river cleanup plan, defends EGLE’s response to dock collapse

DETROIT – The head of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy blasted Detroit Bulk Storage’s plan to clean up a spill that went into the Detroit River.

A dock collapsed into the river in November, forming a sinkhole.

“It’s not good enough not only for our concerns for public health, but the health of the river. We are going to continue to hold their feet to the fire," Liesl Eichler Clark said.

MORE: Officials deem containment plans not good enough; water quality checks out

Clark also defended the EGLE’s response to the dock collapse. She said federal partners knew about the collapse and didn’t call the agency.

When asked why test samples haven’t been taken directly from the sinkhole that resulted from the collapse, Clark didn’t directly answer the question, instead saying that the agency is concerned about the still developing hole.

“The sinkhole is developing. We are concerned about the size of it, concerned about the dissolved solids,” Clark said. “Concerned about what is going on in there. We absolutely want to work with the company. The company needs to do this. They are the responsible party."