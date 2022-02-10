Guilty plea reveals more about alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A guilty plea by a member of the “Wolverine Watchmen” group has revealed more about the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

A guilty plea by a member of the Wolverine Watchmen group has revealed more about the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kaleb Franks answered questions surrounding the plot to kidnap Whitmer as he pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday (Feb. 9)

Franks told the judge he joined the group Wolverine Watchmen and began using encrypted apps and code words to conceal their messages from law enforcement. He said he knew what they were planning and discussing was illegal.

Franks told the judge he joined in training that involved firearms and the detonation of explosive devices along with surveilling Whitmer’s summer home.

Franks told the judge that the plot to kidnap Whitmer in a violent ambush was very real.

