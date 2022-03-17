Recordings from FBI informant played during trial for men accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Testimony resumed on Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. For the first time, an undercover FBI informant testified in court. The undercover informant was wired for sound and the recorder never stopped rolling.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Testimony resumed on Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

For the first time, an undercover FBI informant testified in court. The undercover informant was wired for sound and the recorder never stopped rolling.

They captured audio of Adam Fox talking about his ideas about what kidnapping Whitmer would mean to other people in power.

“We’re sending a (expletive) message to them,” Fox said. “Hey, if we can get her, we can get you.”

When talk turned to planning the kidnapping, Fox is caught on tape saying: “We just want the (expletive). We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose.”

Adam Fox said he wanted to pose in a photo with Whitmer caught, cuffed and placed on a table.

Defendants Barry Croft and Daniel Harris were attempting to build explosives, according to the informant.

Croft brought his 10-year-old daughter on one occasion. Croft is recorded telling her, “Honey, I’m making explosives. Can you get away from me, please?”

Fox is also heard talking about kidnapping Whitmer and leaving her alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan.

