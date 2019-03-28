Detroit man convicted after breaking into homes in neighborhood, leaving DNA behind

DETROIT - Detroit police used the latest technology in one neighborhood after a series of home invasions.

A criminal was breaking into homes while the homeowners were sleeping. The criminal was targeting homes in one neighborhood before Detroit police stepped in and restored peace of mind to the residents.

During the investigation, Detroit police discovered a broken window and a blue coat with blood on it. Police collected the evidence and sent it in to be tested for DNA.

"This could lead to a violent felony and someone gets hurt," former Detroit Deputy Police Chief Steve Dolunt said.

At another home invasion in the neighborhood, police found Dion Kelly just a couple blocks away from the crime scene. He ran from police, but they caught him. His DNA was a match to the blood on the window and coat, according to police.

"Well, in this case, DPD did a good job," Dolunt said.

At another home invasion, police noticed footprints in the snow. They followed the tracks and witnessed a fight between the home invader and a citizen. The criminal fled the scene but dropped his backpack. Inside the bag was a government letter addressed to Kelly.

"ATF (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and DPD did a great job because this guy preyed on, you know, working people's homes," Dolunt said.

Police checked local pawn shops. At Bazinga Gold, they found several receipts showing Kelly sold gold and jewelry there.

Amid the multiple home invasions, a Glock 9 mm handgun and a Browning shotgun were reported to have been stolen. Days after that, Detroit police searched the home Kelly shared with his grandmother and discovered the loaded Glock pistol, which had the same serial number as the one that was stolen. It also had Kelly's blood on it.

"Their luck, combined with their good work, allowed them to actually to catch Dion Kelly," legal expert Neil Rockind said.

While Kelly was in prison, he called home and instructed his family how to come up with money for his bond.

"What moron would get on and say, 'Listen, the gun cost me X amount of dollars, you can sell for that and pay my bond.' Oh, you tape that stuff," Dolunt said.

Kelly was committing the crimes while on probation, and in a letter to a judge, he apologized for terrorizing people in his neighborhood. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.