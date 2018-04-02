Detroit police, feds work to rid area near Cass Tech of 'A1 Killers' gang activity

DETROIT - The A1 Killers are widely known as one of Detroit's most ruthless street gangs

The group is made up of drug dealers and violent criminals. Now residents are worried they're activity is getting too close to Cass Technical High School.

The area of Cass Avenue and Henry Street has long been valuable real estate for drug dealers. It was in 2001 when WDIV first exposed dealers working in the shadows of Cass Tech. Mayor Mike Duggan was working as Wayne County prosecutor at the time. He vowed to protect the children.

"We're very much focused on prosecuting the people on Henry Street," Duggan said in 2001. "The law does say that if you sell drugs within a thousand feet of a school it's a minimum two years in prison."

By the time he was mayor in 2014, things were worse than ever in the area. Dealers felt they owned the streets, selling day and night as school kids tried to avoid the chaos.

Antjuan Robey has been busted and hauled into federal court. He's accused of being a member of A1 killers who is known fro murders, robberies, carjackings and narcotics trafficking. Robey was caught with heroine and cocaine in this notorious hot spot.

With the new Little Caesars Arena nearby, Cass Tech High School and several small businesses in the area, residents say it's no place for the dangerous street gangs. They want them out.

Robey was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Another gang member caught with him will be sentenced next month. Police and the feds are trying to send a message that this corner is closed for drug trafficking.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.