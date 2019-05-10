Michigan community demanding justice after police officer punches teenager with mental health issues

ALBION, Mich. - Dozens gathered Thursday night in Albion to demand justice for a 13-year-old boy with special needs who was punched and pepper-sprayed by a police officer.

A Local 4 Defenders exclusive video showed Da'veon Cieslack being punched and pepper-sprayed by the police officer while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

The video left a tight-knit community stunned and demanding answers. Cieslacks' grandmother and others are demanding answers after the video surfaced five months after the incident.

Hear from the community in the video above.



