Serial robber behind bars after stealing from FBI vehicle

DETROIT - A serial robber is behind bars after picking the worst car to steal from.

Two FBI agents were eating lunch at El Rancho restaurant in Detroit and while they were inside Ramon Vegan broke into their car and stole items.

He took everything he could find, including FBI work badges, FBI raid jacket, keys to FBI headquarters, ammunition, a computer and tablets.

The agents acted fast and checked surveillance footage from across the street. They saw Vega and his car on video. Detroit police recognized Vega as he had been busted multiple times before for smash-and-grabs in the area.

Vega was caught quickly and he confessed, but only some of the stolen items were recovered.

