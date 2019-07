© LAKANA

DETROIT - A Delta flight from Rome to Detroit was diverted to London after a medical emergency on board.

Here's the info from Delta:

"Delta flight 237 from Rome, Italy to Detroit diverted to London-Heathrow due to an onboard medical event. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

Delta said 217 customers are on board the Boeing 767-300 aircraft

