Dennis Edwards, lead singer of Motown's Temptations, dies at 74

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 05: Dennis Edwards performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute concert honoring Aretha Franklin during the 16th American Music Masters Tribute at PlayhouseSquare's State Theatre on November 5, 2011 in…

The lead singer of the Temptations, Dennis Edwards, has died at the age of 74.

Edwards joined the Motown group in 1968. He sang on hits including "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," and "I Can't Get Next To You."

The cause of his death is not currently known.

Edwards was born in Alabama, but grew up in Detroit after his family moved to the area when he was a young child.

Edwards left the Temptations in 1984 to launch his solo career, with his first solo album hitting No. 2 on the R&B charts.

Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the group.

We lost another legend today. Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of the Temptations, will surely be missed. Sending condolences & prayers to Dennis’ family & friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/p5XFTmWArC — Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) February 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.