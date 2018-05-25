Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team

DETROIT - Detroit has been a finalist for the Major League Soccer expansion team, but it appears the league is going to pass on the Motor City.

MLS is expected to make an announcement in Cincinnati, which is also a finalist for the new team.

The initial plan for Detroit was to have a new stadium built. However, that idea was scrapped and Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores decided to team up with the Ford Family. The plan would repurpose Ford Field for MLS.

