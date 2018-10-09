Detroit charter school says it has fired Sharon McPhail

DETROIT - Former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail was fired as the chief administrative officer of a Detroit charter school.

Bay Mills Community College, the authorizer for Detroit Community Schools made the decision. However, McPhail is refusing to leave her position.

McPhail said Bay Mills has no authority to fire her. Bay Mills said it does and will get a court order to remove her from the position.

The Michigan Board of Education said McPhail is not properly credentialed. She has been fighting against that assertion, and Bay Mills said the fines are now more than $200,000.

The school is unable to get financing because of McPhail's credentialing issue.

Questions have also been raised over people McPhail has hired.

Former Judge Sylvia James, who was booted from the bench in Inkster by the Michigan Supreme Court, is the dean of students.

William Coleman, former Detroit public schools head, is in charge of finances. Coleman was pushed out of Detroit public schools and reached a plea deal in 2008 in connection with a bribery scandal in Dallas schools.

