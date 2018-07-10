Detroit City Council approves historic designation to save apartments near Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT - The Detroit City Council voted to designate the area near Cass Avenue and Henry Street a historic district.

Olympia Development owns many of the buildings in the area, and some council members feared the buildings would be torn down to make room for parking lots and office space.

Detroit City Council voted unanimously to approve the historic designation on Tuesday.

Since the area is now a historic district, the apartments can only be renovated, not taken down.

"I don't think anything should be knocked down. I think it should be renovated," Sydney Suzmanski said.

Suzmanski has lived in the Berwin apartments since 1997 and he doesn't want to leave his home, especially because the neighborhood near Little Caesars Arena now looks so nice.

Historic preservationists agree.

“As the city said with its historic district study, this is one of the last intact apartment blocks in the Cass Corridor,” Mark Hall said.

"I would really hate to see this building go because, for one, a lot of people who live here are on Social Security and have limited incomes," resident Brooks Harris said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.