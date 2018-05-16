Detroit demolition contractor suspended after mistakenly knocking down wrong house

Map of two homes on Holbrook street in Detroit. The one on the left was the contracted house and the one on the right is the one that was mistakenly knocked by Adamo. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit demolition contractor has been suspended after accidentally knocking down the wrong home.

Adamo Construction informed the city that they had mistakenly knocked down a Land Bank-owned home at 5792 Holcomb, which was also in the demolition pipeline, but not a home under contract.

The property next door was the correct home under contract for demolition, according to the Detroit Building Authority.

"A violation of this nature is unacceptable and while we appreciate Adamo’s self-disclosing this violation to us, we have sent them a notice of violation," said Brian Farkas of the Detroit Building Authority. "If they do not challenge it within 7 days, Adamo will be suspended from the bidding process on all demolitions for the 90 days. This is the same action we take for any company based on an infraction of this nature. Adamo has the right to appeal our decision as a part of our due process."



The DBA noted that Adamo has completed more than 3,200 demolitions without any prior violations.

