DETROIT - Arson investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are investigating a body found inside a home vacant home after fire.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. in the 14000 block of Liberal on the city's east side.

Once firefighters had the fire out they found a badly decomposed body in the second floor of the home.

