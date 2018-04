Firefighters respond to a fire April 11, 2018 at the MGM Grand Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday morning inside the MGM Grand casino in Detroit.

The building was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters respond to a fire April 11, 2018 at the MGM Grand Detroit. (WDIV)

Detroit firefighters respond to fire at MGM Casino on April 11, 2018. (WDIV)

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.