Detroit freeway shooting: Driver on I-94 fires 14 rounds at another vehicle, striking man

A driver was shot by another driver May 20, 2018 on I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 33-year-old man was struck by multiple bullets Sunday night while driving on westbound I-94 near I-75 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

He and the driver of another vehicle were traveling on westbound I-94 from I-75 when they got into an altercation about 10:50 p.m., state police said. One of the drivers -- a 34-year-old man -- fired about 14 rounds at the victim. He was struck multiple times and is being treated at Henry Ford Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

State police said the gunman drove home and told his family what happened. A family member took him to the Detroit Police Department where he was taken into custody. His vehicle and the weapon were recovered by police.

State troopers collected evidence from the freeway early Monday morning. The freeway was briefly shut down to traffic during the investigation.

Police have interviewed witnesses.

