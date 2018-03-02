Detroit homeowner shoots teen who he says was breaking into his home

A homeowner said he shot a teen who was breaking into his home March 2, 2018 on Lakewood Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by a homeowner who said he caught the teen and another person breaking into his home early Friday morning in the 2900 block of Lakewood Street.

The homeowner told police he got a telephonic notification alerting him that his home was being burglarized. He rushed home and confronted two suspects about 2:30 a.m..

More Headlines

The man told police one of the suspects pointed a gun at him. The homeowner, who is a CPL holder, was armed himself and fired on the teen, striking him multiple times outside the home on the sidewalk. The second suspect fled on foot.

Police said the suspect's handgun was recovered by officers outside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition. He suffered gunshot wounds to his groin, back and right arm.

The homeowner remained at the home and is cooperating with investigators, Detroit police said.

This remains under investigation.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.