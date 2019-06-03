Detroit homeowner's water shut off twice even though he doesn't have an outstanding balance

DETROIT - A Detroit homeowner's water has been shut off twice even though he doesn't have an outstanding balance.

Ron Gibson said his water was shut off last year but eventually turned back on. It was shut off again this year, but he doesn't owe money.

Gibson lives in a duplex and shares a service line with his neighbor, who hasn't paid their bill.

Gary Brown, the director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said the department is going to sue the duplex's management company and take the company to court to force it to install a second water line.

