Detroit Institute of Arts exhibit to feature 44 works by Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, others

A new exhibition coming to the Detroit Institute of Arts this summer will features some of the best works of the Impressionist era.

Humble and Human: Impressionist Era Treasures from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Detroit Institute of Arts, an Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. opens on June 26 and will run through October 13.

The exhibition, featuring 44 works by Berthe Morisot, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and others, is comprised of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist works from the collections of the DIA and the Albright-Knox

"It also celebrates the life and vision of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., who saw in the art of these late nineteenth-century avant-gardists, especially that of Claude Monet, evocations of values and ideas that were close to his own heart, capturing the ephemerality of the everyday experience while dignifying hard work, simple pleasures, and ordinary people," the DIA said in a release.

The exhibition is a part of the Bonnie Ann Larson Modern European Masters Series.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.