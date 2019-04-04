Detroit Lions Draft Day on-stage cap pays homage to the Motor City

The Detroit Lions 2019 Draft Day cap pays homage to the Motor City by being modeled after the Flag of Detroit

The 2019 NFL Draft Day caps have officially been released and the Detroit Lions have added a hometown flavor to theirs.

The Detroit Lions' hat features the famous Honolulu Blue and the Lions logo, but also pays homage to the history of Detroit by including sections from the Flag of Detroit.

The Flag of Detroit was designed in 1907 by David E. Heineman. It was offically adopted as the city's flag 1948. The four sections of the flag represent a country that once controlled Detroit. The sections featured on the hat are 13 stars and 13 stripes to represent the original 13 colonies of the United States.

The hats are available Lids.com and nflshop.com for a limited time.

