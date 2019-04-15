Detroit mail carrier attacked by dog expected to speak for first time publicly

DETROIT - It's video that's hard to forget: A mailman being attacked by a dog with two people trying to get the dog to stop.

On Monday, for the first time, that mailman will talk about what happened as the United States Postal Service kicks off a campaign on dog bite awareness.

The attack happened Feb. 22, 2019 on Ardmore Street near Eight Mile Road. In the video, you can clearly see the mailman on the ground, the dog still attacking, and a man trying to end that attack with a garbage container. That's O'Neil Colley.

Colley was surprised that garbage can didn't work.

"I thought that [the garbage can] could chase him away real quick but he had a real good grip on the guy," Colley said.

It finally ended When Colley used a steering wheel lock and another man got a lead on the dog. Many, though, including Colley, have been waiting to hear from the carrier since the attack. They want to know how he's doing, how bad he was hurt and how this has changed his job.

We expect to hear from him Monday as the Detroit Postal District begins a public awareness campaign on dog attacks. There will be an entire list of suggestions for customers to help prevent attacks like this.

Last year more than 5,700 postal employees were victimized by dogs.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dog in the February attack could be held liable for all medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of the uniform and other costs, which can run into thousands of dollars.

