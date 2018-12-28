Detroit man has $252K in cash seized at airport, says it's for nonprofit, claims diplomatic immunity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Robert Shumake, a businessman from Detroit, had more than $250,000 seized from him on June 27 at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Department of Homeland Security said it's illegal to move $10,000 or more across borders through airports.

The Charlotte Observer reports that wads of money wrapped in rubber bands inside a plastic bag inside a shoe box were found in a carry-on suitcase.

Authorities said the bag containing the money had a strong smell of marijuana and the suitcase, money, plastic bag and shoebox all tested positive for cocaine.

According to court documents, Shumake told authorities he was an ambassador with the International Human Rights Commission who had diplomatic immunity and the money was for humanitarian purposes. Shumake reportedly told police the money had been raised the day before during a fundraiser in his hotel room, in which two men donated the entire amount.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Shumake is not recognized as an ambassador and has a criminal history. The International Human Rights Commission has a page on its official website claiming Shumake is not a part of the organization.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office have asked to have the money turned over to the government, while Shumake filed a claim to recover the $252,140.

The court documents say Shumake has been involved in similar situations, having more than $300,000 seized at Atlanta and Los Angeles airports.

