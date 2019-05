A Detroit man shot his mom and dad, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man shot his mom and dad, killing his dad, because he thought they did something to his car, police said.

The 35-year-old man was arrested around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 20400 block of Grandview Street, police said.

His 63-year-old father was found dead and his 64-year-old mother was injured, according to authorities.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

