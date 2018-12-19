Detroit man sentenced to life in prison on 2013 first-degree murder charge

DETROIT - A Detroit man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced Wednesday for a murder he committed in 2013, according to authorities.

Judge Michael Hathaway sentenced Andrew Czarnecki to life in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction of first-degree murder.

The case arose from the 2013 robbery, killing and burning of a homosexual man, according to police. Hathaway also sentenced Czarnecki to 11-20 years for armed robbery and 57 months to 11 years for mutilation of a dead body.

On Dec. 5, a Wayne County jury found Czarnecki guilty of the crimes after a trial.

Czarnecki's co-defendant, Hameer Alkotait, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Feb. 6 and a trial on March 6.

