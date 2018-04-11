Detroit middle school students fight to save principal under investigation

DETROIT - Students at a Detroit middle school are rallying behind a principal who is being investigated by the district.

Ludington Magnet Middle and Honors School principal Alan Cosma was removed after a financial audit determined there was either mismanagement of funds or money unaccounted for. Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti recommends the school board terminate Cosma, but some students, teachers and parents are standing behind him.

Supporters packed the DPSCD board meeting Tuesday evening to call for Cosma to be reinstated.

"I really feel like he's the fire of Ludington. If you take away that fire, that takes away our fire, the students," one student said.

The district is not saying much about the investigation, and Cosma did not comment, though he did react to support by saying the students spoke for him.

The board met behind closed doors after hearing remarks. According to board member LaMar Lemmons, a 30-day suspension without pay was decided upon instead of termination.

