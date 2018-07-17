Detroit mom and babysitter face charges after 11-month-old baby dies in flooded basement

DETROIT - A mother and babysitter, both of Detroit, have been charged after an 11-month-old baby fell into a flooded basement and drowned.

Dasiah Nichelle Jordan, 26, and Tonya Desirae Peterson, 28, were both charged with manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in connection with the death of Jordan's 11-month-old daughter, Ca'Mya Davis.

Investigators said Jordan left her daughter with Peterson at a home in Detroit on July 6. The infant allegedly drowned after falling through a hole in a bedroom floor and landing in a basement flooded with water and sewage.

Jordan was arrested Monday night after spending several days on the run from police, authorities said. Her arraignment was initially scheduled for Monday.

Jordan was arraigned Tuesday and her bond was set at $25,000. Her probable cause conference is scheduled for July 2. A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 30.

Police said Peterson is still on the run, but they are working on arrangements for her arrest.

