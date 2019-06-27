Detroit mother claims Detroit Police Athletic League coach stole childrens' personal information

A mother on Detroit's east side claims her son's identity could have been stolen by a man she trusted.

Denise Hamilton said a youth football coach with the Detroit Police Athletic League left with multiple children's personal documents. She fears the incident could be a part of an identity theft scheme and reported it to the police.

"I'm not taking this lightly," Hamilton said. "I want my kids' information."

Hamilton is spending her own money to protect her children's identities. The children play football with PAL and the teams that apply to be in the league have to follow PAL's rules.

She's concerned because she said she never got her children's birth certificates and social security cards back from the team.

When she asked why she hasn't gotten the sensitive documents back, she said the league told her an ex-coach stole the documents.

PAL said they protect the personal information of the children that play, but in this case, the coach of the team was fired and hasn't returned the sensitive information.

"I want my children's stuff," Hamilton said.