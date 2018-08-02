Detroit mural artist to help bring Pure Michigan to Chicago

LANSING, Mich. - Pure Michigan is partnering with a Detroit artist as part of a campaign encouraging Chicago residents to visit Michigan.

Launched in June, the Seek AuthentiCITY campaign says its goal is to highlight the dynamic and authentic urban environments across the state. The campaign is partnering with artist Sheefy McFly to install murals in Chicago that will showcase the unique cultures found in Michigan’s largest cities.

“Using the idea of the Pure Mural, we are partnering with multi-talented, multi-dimensional artist Sheefy McFly to illustrate Michigan’s vibrant downtowns,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan. “Sheefy’s mural depicts the ‘seek authenticity’ concept of the campaign by highlighting the energy and uniqueness of our cities, while also incorporating Michigan’s natural beauty. We hope these murals inspire travelers to come experience all that Michigan cities have to offer.”

McFly's murals can be found at locations around Metro Detroit including the Eastern Market, the Lululemon store at the Somerset Collection in Troy, and Two James Spirits in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

McFly was chosen because of his authentic, colorful street style that can be appreciated by everyone, Lorenz said. “But what makes his art special is that it also reveals something unexpected when viewed on a deeper level,” he added.

The murals will be located at 4813 Ashland Avenue in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood and 1555 N. Western Avenue in Wicker Park.

