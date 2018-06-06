Detroit named worst city to live in, again

DETROIT - It's hard to deny the turnaround Detroit is seeing.

However, when compared to the rest of the U.S., the Motor City still has a long way to go according to 24/7 Wall Street.

In it's annual report, the publication named Detroit the worst city in America to live in for the second year in a row.

The dubious title is base on a combination of factors including poverty, unemployment, crime and education.

The title of second worst city in America also resides in Michigan. Flint moved up one spot from the previous year to claim the second spot.

Here's 24/7 Wall Street's write up on Detroit and Flint:

1. Detroit, Michigan

> Population: 672,829

> Median home value: $43,500

> Poverty rate: 35.7%

> Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 14.9% The poster child of American post-industrial urban decline, Detroit, Michigan, ranks as the worst city in the country to live in. Once home to 1.8 million residents at the peak of U.S. auto manufacturing in the 1950s, the city is now home to fewer than 700,000 after decades of decline. A poor, economically depressed city, more than one in every three Detroit residents live below the poverty line. The city also has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States, with 10.9% of the workforce out of a job. Detroit is also dangerous. Along with Las Vegas, it is one of only two cities nationwide where there were over 2,000 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents in 2016. 2. Flint, Michigan

> Population: 97,379

> Median home value: $28,200

> Poverty rate: 44.5%

> Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 10.5% Flint is second worst city to live in in both Michigan and the United States as a whole. Some 44.5% of Flint’s population lives below the poverty line, the highest poverty rate of any city in the country. Financial hardship in the city is precipitated in part by a lagging job market. The city’s 9.8% unemployment rate is double the annual U.S. unemployment rate of 4.9%. The city may be an unattractive place for many employers and small business owners to operate in, both because of high crime rates and the relatively small college-educated population. Flint’s violent crime rate of 1,587 incidents per 100,000 people is more than triple the state violent crime rate. Also, only 10.5% of city residents have a bachelor’s degree, about a third of the 31.3% share of American adults.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.