Detroit native Madonna announces $100,000 matching challenge for Detroit school relocation

DETROIT, Mich - DETROIT, MI: Today Madonna announced $100,000 matching challenge grant to help a Detroit elementary school turn a 100-year old abandoned school building into a world-class facility for Detroit kids.

Detroit Prep is a free public elementary school located in Detroit, Michigan that is currently operating out of a church basement. The school is working to raise one million dollars to purchase and renovate an old school building.

"Detroit has such a special place in my heart. Kids in Detroit deserve access to great schools and I am happy to do my part to give them one," Madonna said.

Detroit Prep broke ground on renovating the formerly abandoned school building on October 19th.

A rendered hallway of the new design of Detroit Prep School

"The idea of transformation an old, abandoned building in Detroit and making it the home of an excellent school is so exciting," said Madonna, "Detroit is a community that comes together, especially for our young people."

Madonna and her Ray of Light Foundation have supported Detroit Prep and its sister school, Detroit Achievement Academy since 2014, when Madonna first visited Detroit Achievement Academy.

"Without Madonna's support in the past, our schools would truly not be here today and would not be delivering the incredible results for students that we are now. I can't begin to fully express the impact she's had on hundreds of students and families and on the education landscape in Detroit as a whole," said Kyle Smitely, Co-founder and Executive Director of Detroit Prep.

The new design of Detroit Prep School

Detroit Prep's academic growth was in the top 1% nationally last year. "From art supplies to helping us out a roof over our head, Madonna has consistently stepped up in such a humble, effective, and really admirable way. We are so fired up about what this matching challenge means for our ability to get work done on our new building," added Smitely.

Madonna has challenged her friends and fans across the country to make gifts, which will be matched by the Ray of Light Foundation, to support as the school works to overhaul the facility.

To learn more and donate, visit www.detroitprep.org/building

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.