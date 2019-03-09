Detroit police bust dog fighting ring, search warrants executed at four properties

The effort was led by the Michigan Humane Society and Detroit Police Department.

DETROIT - Dozens of dogs were rescued from properties Friday as part of an investigation that was launched earlier this year.

A total of four search warrants were executed yesterday for several properties. Around 35 dogs were removed from a total of four properties on Detroit’s east side on suspicion of dog fighting.

Investigators were able to also identify and remove a ‘grand champion’ fighting dog from one of the properties, in addition to other items and paraphernalia associated with this type of activity.

A suspect is in custody and an arraignment is expected to take place Monday at the 36th District Court.

The effort was led by the Michigan Humane Society and Detroit Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.