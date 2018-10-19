Detroit police chief to discuss investigation into Cantrell Funeral Home

DETROIT - Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation into a shuttered funeral home where the remains of 11 infants and the cremains of four people were found.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch it live here.

The remains of 10 fetuses and one infant were found Friday hidden inside the ceiling at the building where the Cantrell Funeral Home once operated. The cremains of four other people were found this week at the same building.

State inspectors revealed this week they were first alerted there could be remains inside the closed business 45 days ago, but despite that tip, the building was never thoroughly searched.

Cantrell Funeral Home was under the state microscope in April when its license was suspended for mishandling bodies. In August, a tipster told the state they would find more remains in the building. Last week, a tip directed inspectors to exactly where those bodies were hidden.

Detroit police launch criminal investigation

Craig's department launched a criminal investigation into the Cantrell Funeral Home earlier this week.

"In my 41 and 1/2 years, I have never heard of such a case," said Craig.

Those were powerful words from Detroit’s top cop on what he called a very unique case.

"I did have a conversation with the attorney general's office and the prosecution office about our intent to pursue a criminal case," said Craig.

LARA releases timeline of their inspection

The timeline

A timeline from the state of Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) details the investigation into the Cantrell Funeral home. It dates back to Oct. 11, 1985 when the funeral home obtained its license:

10/11/85 or earlier: Raymond E. Cantrell Sr. obtained mortuary science LN 4501-004306, and Cantrell Funeral Home obtained mortuary science establishment LN 4502-000604. License history, status, and disciplinary history may be searched atwww.mi.gov/licenselookup.

