DETROIT - The Detroit Police Dive Team has found the body of a man who went missing in the Detroit River.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing overnight Thursday at the Erma Henderson Marina on Jefferson.

A witness told police the man accidentally stepped off the dock near the seawall and fell into the river.

The dive team found his body several hours later.

