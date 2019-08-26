Detroit police: Infant girl found dead in bathtub

An infant was found dead Aug. 26, 2019 in a bathtub at an apartment in the 19600 block of Schoehnerr Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said an infant was found unresponsive in a bathtub Monday morning.

The 18-day-old girl was found in the tub by her mother about 6 a.m. Police said the mother said she was sleeping and found the infant in the tub after she woke up.

Medics arrived at the apartment in the 19600 block of Schoehnerr Road and tried to save the infant, but it was too late.

The Medical Examiner will have to confirm a cause of death, police said. The baby was found in the water but this is not a confirmed drowning at this point.

Police continue to investigate how this happened.

