DETROIT - A man was found fatally shot Sunday night in the 11300 block of Mendota Street in Detroit.

Detroit police said someone called 911 to report there was a man with a gunshot wound, possibly to his head, inside a Jeep. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information is known at this time. Detroit police are investigating.

