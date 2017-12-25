Detroit police looking for man wanted in connection with shooting at gas station on west side

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a shooting Dec. 19, 2017 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a shooting Tuesday on Detroit's west side.

See video from the shooting below.

Police said two men pulled up to an Exxon Mobil gas station in the 21500 block of Fenkell Avenue in a gray Grand Marquis. One of the men got out of the car and made eye contact with the 33-year-old victim, who was at a gas pump with family members.

The man went into the gas station, came out, drove away, then returned, police said. The men got out of the car and began shooting at the victim before fleeing on foot.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police were able to locate one of the alleged shooters Friday in the area of Greenfield Road and the I-96 service drive. The Grand Marquis was also recovered.

Police are still searching for Terry Outsey, 32, the twin brother of the man who was taken into custody. Outsey is described as a black male.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is video of the shooting.

